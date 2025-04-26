The Texas Rangers' starting rotation is one of the best in Major League Baseball under manager Bruce Bochy. The rich will get richer on Sunday with the return of Jack Leiter. The starter's return to the mound comes weeks after Leiter suffered a finger injury against the Cincinnati Reds. He will face the San Francisco Giants in his return.

The Rangers expect to activate Leiter off the injured list and start him in the series finale against the Giants, per Dallas Morning News beat writer Evan Grant.

Before he got hurt, Leiter got off to as good a start as any other pitcher. He got through his first ten innings of 2025 giving up just one run, taking his ERA to 0.90. His comeback reforms one of the best pitching trios in the league alongside Rangers talent like Jacob DeGrom and Nathan Eovaldi.

Leiter expects to fill the hole in the Texas rotation and help the team string together wins. He is coming back at a great time; three of the next four opponents the Rangers face are above .500. Texas needs to put in some work to distance itself from its American League West rival, Seattle Mariners. The two teams are battling for the top spot in the division.

Because the AL is so tough at the top, winning a division is the surest path to the postseason. Unfortunately for the Rangers, four of the five teams in the AL West have a solid chance at finding their way into that spot. Luckily for Texas, they were playing with a hand tied behind their back for the first part of the season after losing their starter.

With Leiter back in the fold, the Rangers can play knowing they have an edge before the game begins.

The Rangers are happy to have Leiter back from the IL, hoping he can make an immediate impact.