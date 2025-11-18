The Texas Rangers hope to return to the postseason in 2026, after a disappointing 2025 season. Texas is undergoing quite a bit of change, and the Rangers hope to keep the changes coming this offseason.

“The Rangers are trying to deal outfielder Adolis García and catcher Jonah Heim before Friday's tender deadline. If they can't get a deal, both are nontender candidates,” ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

Garcia spent the 2025 season hitting .227, with 507 total at-bats. He blasted 19 home runs, and drove in 75 runs for Texas. Heim meanwhile hit 11 home runs and posted a .213 batting average. He finished the campaign with 395 total at-bats.

The Rangers finished the 2025 season with a 81-81 record, after stumbling late in the season. Texas finished the year with 8 losses in its last 10 contests.

Rangers are under new leadership

Texas has a new manager for 2026. Bruce Bochy agreed to part ways with the club following the 2025 season. Bochy won a World Series with Texas in 2023.

Texas hired Skip Schumaker to be its next manager. He will have big shoes to fill, as Bochy won the franchise's only World Series. Schumaker previously managed the Miami Marlins and led that club to the postseason.

“I am honored and excited for this opportunity to manage the Rangers,” Schumaker said in a release, per MLB.com. “While I attained a good understanding of the organization through my front office role this past season, the conversations with Chris Young, Ross Fenstermaker and others this week have only intensified my interest in this opportunity. I can’t wait to begin the work for 2026.”

Bochy decided to not leave baseball. He just took on a new role as special adviser with his old club, the San Francisco Giants.

“I couldn't be more excited to reconnect with the Giants organization and so many familiar faces,” Bochy said, per the Associated Press. “This organization and city mean a lot to me and my family, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute in any way I can.”

Rangers fans hope that Schumaker can build on Bochy's success.