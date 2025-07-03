The Texas Rangers have been on a serious decline since winning the 2023 World Series. This season has been one to forget already as the Rangers are 43-44 and 9.5 games back of the Houston Astros for first in the AL West Division.

The Rangers are 2.5 games back of a Wild Card spot, behind the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, and New York Yankees (as the Toronto Blue Jays recently overtook the AL East).

Texas is winners of two straight and 5-5 in their last 10 games. They must keep their foot on the gas pedal and go on a little run before the MLB Trade Deadline to solidify themselves as buyers. However, an insider for The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal, believes the Rangers will be sellers at the deadline, and there could be one former All-Star on the move.

Adolis Garcia broke onto the scene during the Rangers' run to the championship two seasons ago. Garcia had already been an elite power hitter, but his 39 home runs and 107 RBIs in 2023 were career highs. That is a dominant season. He declined a tad last season, and now this year, he does not seem like the same player. He is on pace for fewer than 20 homers and roughly 90 RBIs. Garcia's current batting average of .232 is actually higher than last season, when he batted .224. He's never batted better than .250 in a season, so his slug is what he brings to the table.

Garcia has a WAR of 1.6 with 10 homers and 49 RBIs this season. He still has value. The Rangers may miss the playoffs altogether, and trading away Garcia while he still has value could benefit the ballclub.

“García, 32, is under club control through next season,” Rosenthal wrote. “As a two-time All-Star and MVP of the 2023 ALCS, he remains popular with the team’s fans. But in late May, the Rangers held him out of their lineup for three straight games to work on mechanical adjustments.”

Rosenthal continued on with his article by saying that if Garcia doesn't turn it around, his future with the team won't be as enticing.

“If (Garcia) falters again in the second half, he conceivably could become a non-tender candidate. The Rangers would not be terribly thrilled about raising his salary from its current $10.5 million in arbitration if he produces a second straight sub-.700 OPS. García remains a strong defender. As long as he continues producing offensively, his trade value would be greater at the deadline than during the offseason or at next year’s deadline. The Rangers, leading the majors in ERA, have left-hander Patrick Corbin and a number of potential free-agent relievers performing fairly well, but otherwise lack attractive players on expiring contracts.”