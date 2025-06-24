The Texas Rangers were 38-41 heading into Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bruce Bochy's team finds themselves in the bottom half of the American League West. More than five games separate them from the Houston Astros at the top. With Corey Bradford out for the rest of the season, the Rangers' path just got a little harder.

Bochy led Texas to a World Series championship in 2023. Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager lead the team at the plate. Even though Jacob deGrom did not finish the season, his presence helped the starting rotation dominate in the postseason. The veteran starter is finally putting together a healthy season, but the offense has been underwhelming since the season began.

Bochy and the Rangers face a tough choice just over a month away from the deadline. They do not have the young players necessary to move on from their veterans and still remain competitive. However, they do have players that are attractive assets to teams around the league. Making the right trades could set Texas up for years of future success.

Bochy has been passionate throughout this season, getting himself ejected from a game in the process. Unfortunately, his team cannot string together wins, regularly sitting a few games below .500.

There are former All-Stars up and down the Rangers' roster. Seager, for one, is one of the best power hitters in the league despite a slow start. A change of scenery could be all he needs to return to his former glory and help a team win a World Series.

Here are three players that Texas should put on the trade block before the trade deadline.

Starting Pitcher Jacob deGrom

This is the obvious one, and experts around the league have already thrown Jacob deGrom's name into rumors. The 37-year-old is having a fantastic season and is in consideration for an AL All-Star spot, which would he first appearance since 2021. deGrom remains one of the most divisive names in the baseball world, but the story remains the same.

When he is healthy, deGrom is as dominant as anyone. Unfortunately, no pitcher is as familiar with the injured list as he is. Bochy has marveled at his pitcher so far this season, though. The Rangers starter has not spent any time on the IL so far this season, starting 15 games so far this season. That number is big for deGrom. 2025 is the first year since 2021 that he has made that many starts in a season.

If this is a fully healthy season for deGrom that sees him make more than 30 starts for the first time in six years, teams will be lined up to deal for him. Unfortunately for him and Texas, that is far from a guarantee. The Rangers have five weeks to sell other teams on deGrom's start to the season and get them to buy high on his potential.

Some teams are one starter away from serious title contention. Depending on the market, deGrom could be the best player available.

Shortstop Corey Seager

Corey Seager's approach has changed this season. The Rangers shortstop is drawing more walks than ever, but has the lowest batting average of his career so far this season. For a player who made a name for himself with his power, Seager's cold stretch is concerning. Bochy and Texas' hitting coaches have talked with him throughout the season, trying to figure out how to help him out of his slump.

It is more than just Seager, but the Rangers' offense has had a hard time this season. Texas is in the bottom of Major League Baseball in batting average, runs scored, RBIs, and walks. Seager's struggles are a good representation of how underwhelming the Rangers have been. Bochy's starting rotation has held his team afloat, but there are no signs of a turnaround.

Seager's name still carries weight around the league, though. The 31-year-old is having one of the better defensive seasons of his career despite a career-low WAR. Teams trading for the two-time World Series MVP will bank on the fact that he is an exceptional hitter in the postseason. Outside of that, there is little reason to trade for him.

If Bochy and the front office do go in that direction, it will be a tough day for the fanbase.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia

“El Bombi” has been anything but so far this season. Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers in RBIs entering Tuesday's game, but his nine home runs have him on pace for the lowest total since he became a full-time starter in 2021. His scorching play throughout the 2023 postseason still excuses him from a lot, but time is running out for the two-time All-Star.

Garcia would be a huge get for any team willing to bring him in and give him the cleanup role. His power is still undeniable, but the pressure might be too much in Texas. When he is on, though, he is as scary at the plate as Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Garcia's walk-off home run earlier this year is all that needs to be said.

Of any veteran that the Rangers could move on from this deadline, Garcia might be the easiest to sell high on. His average is not far off from his career average, and his power could come back at any time. Sending away one of the faces of their World Series team is a tough call to make, but it might be the price of doing business for Texas.