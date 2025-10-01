The Toronto Blue Jays fought the New York Yankees for the No. 1 seed in the American League for weeks. Toronto ended up securing the top spot in the AL playoff picture, earning a bye. For a team waiting for the return of Chris Bassitt, Bo Bichette, and Jose Berrios, having time off was crucial. After the Boston Red Sox won Game 1 in the ALWCS, their break could be over soon.

Bichette has missed time with a lower body injury, missing out on the chance to help the Blue Jays secure a playoff spot. Bassitt and Berrios both struggled down the stretch and finished the regular season on the injured list. Toronto manager John Schneider is still trying to figure out his final roster for the team's ALDS against either the Red Sox or New York Yankees.

If New York bounces back and wins Game 2 on Wednesday, the Blue Jays will have a big advantage heading into the next round. However, Schneider will not have all three of his injured players available for that matchup. According to SportsNet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, Toronto could have Bassitt back in the mix soon. Bichette and Berrios could miss some more time.

“Follow-up for Jose Berrios showed no structural damage in elbow, but he won't be a factor in ALDS as he's still not throwing. Possible he's ready later in the playoffs. Chris Bassitt, meanwhile, progressing well and should be available for ALDS,” Nicholson-Smith said. “Blue Jays monitoring Bo Bichette's progress daily per GM Ross Atkins. ‘Every day has gotten better for him … he’s doing everything possible to be ready as soon as possible.'”

The Blue Jays are one of the favorites to make it to the World Series and bring a championship home. However, health could play a major role in just how far Toronto is able to advance this fall.