The Boston Red Sox opened the 2025 AL Wild Card Series with a 3-1 win over the New York Yankees, thanks in large part to ace Garrett Crochet’s dominant start and Alex Cora’s confidence in letting him go deep into the game. The decision added another chapter to the ever-intense Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry.

Following the game, SNY Yankees Videos posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) a clip of the Red Sox manager explaining why he kept Crochet on the mound into the eighth inning.

“The stuff was still really good at that point… I didn't hesitate”

Alex Cora explains why he decided to keep Garrett Crochet in the game tonight: "The stuff was still really good at that point… I didn't hesitate" pic.twitter.com/BZcqEhy9FP — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cora’s choice to stick with Crochet drew praise for its boldness, especially as opposing manager Aaron Boone opted for an early bullpen call. Crochet, who topped out at 100.2 mph on his final pitch, struck out Austin Wells to end the eighth on pitch No. 117. The left-hander gave the Sox 7.2 innings of one-run ball, with 11 strikeouts, no walks, while just giving up four hits.

The win not only gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead in the series but also fired up fans across both sides. Cora’s confidence stood in contrast to Boone’s approach, and social media lit up with comparisons between the two managers.

The Red Sox offense came alive late. Masataka Yoshida’s pinch-hit two-run single in the seventh flipped the game, and Alex Bregman’s RBI double in the ninth added insurance. Aroldis Chapman closed it out, working through a tense bases-loaded jam by striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham before inducing a flyout from Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Crochet’s outing built off a breakout season that began with a trade from the Chicago White Sox late in 2024. The southpaw finished the 2025 campaign with an 18-5 record and a 2.59 ERA across 32 starts. The Red Sox manager's decision to stick with his young ace reflects a postseason mindset built on conviction—ride your best arms, trust your instincts, and stay aggressive under pressure.

With the Red Sox now one win away from advancing to the ALDS, Cora’s bold call in Game 1 might be remembered as the series’ defining moment.