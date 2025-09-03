The Toronto Blue Jays have led the American League East for the last few months, increasing their World Series hopes. However, not everything is good in Toronto. The Blue Jays' World Series hopes could rely on everything going right. Yet, the Blue Jays' fatal flaw is something they have struggled with all season. If they cannot fix their issues, there will be a Blue Jays playoff collapse.

Toronto currently has the sixth-best odds to win the World Series, according to FanDuel. Significantly, there are five teams ahead of them, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, and New York Yankees. There have been some issues in the pitching staff.

The bullpen has not been great. Regardless, it has improved, as they are now 16th in team ERA. No, the real issue still is the starting rotation, and it is the Blue Jays' fatal flaw that could cost them in October.

The starting rotation is the Blue Jays' fatal flaw

The Jays have won many of their games this season because of a powerful offense. Notably, the pitching rotation has just been there for the ride. Despite the emergence of Eric Lauer, the rotation has had more downs than ups this season. Lauer has been one of the few bright spots, going 8-2 with a 3.32 ERA. Unfortunately, the rest have struggled to be just as good.

Kevin Gausman was supposed to be the ace of the rotation. Instead, he is 8-10 with a 3.75 ERA. Whether one considers it bad luck or inconsistency, it just has not worked out. Chris Bassitt has also been inconsistent, going 11-7 with a 4.10 ERA. Likewise, Jose Berrios has not done much, either, going 9-5 with a 4.02 ERA.

The Jays have persevered despite the struggles in the rotation. Still, it is something to worry about as the playoffs get closer. Does Toronto have enough pitching to contend?

Can Shane Bieber help World Series hopes?

The Blue Jays acquired Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians in an attempt to fix their starting rotation woes. Understanding that the starting pitching was an issue, the Jays needed to fix the problem.

It was a good start, as Bieber shone in his debut for the Jays, going six innings while allowing one earned run and two hits while striking out nine in a win over the Miami Marlins. Then, he had to face the Milwaukee Brewers. An error by the defense put him in an unfortunate situation, leaving the bases loaded. Then, the worst possible outcome happened. Bieber allowed a grand slam, which caused him to suffer his first loss with the Jays. Bieber finished with five runs, two earned, on five hits in 5.1 innings in the loss. Therefore, it left a sour taste in his mouth, and the ace hopes to bounce back.

Bieber has the playoff experience to get it done, but the results have not been great. So far, Bieber is 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA. He struggled in his first start in the 2020 postseason and bounced back in the 2022 postseason. Bieber faced the Yankees in both years. First, he struggled, allowing seven earned runs in 4.2 innings. Then, he went 5.2 innings while allowing two earned runs in 2022. Will Bieber be ready for the Yankees should the Jays encounter them?

Why starting rotation might cause Blue Jays' playoff collapse

Much of how the Blue Jays fare will entirely depend on where they slot in the standings. Currently, they lead the AL East by 2.5 games over the Yankees and Red Sox while also possessing the best record in the AL. If the playoffs were to start today, they would face the lowest-seeded team, which could possibly be the Yankees, Red Sox, or Seattle Mariners.

Looking at the numbers this season, there is hope. The Blue Jays are 7-3 against both the Yankees and Red Sox this season. Ultimately, they have dominated both AL East rivals, including a 6-1 record against the Yankees at Rogers Centre. If the rotation struggles in Game 1 against the Yankees, it would be challenging for them to go into the Bronx and beat the Yankees on the road. Although the Yankees are no longer the powerhouse they once were, Aaron Judge remains a significant threat in the lineup. One bad pitch could ruin an inning. Additionally, the Yanks have much more recent playoff experience.

The starting rotation has been a liability all season. While the bullpen has had its share of problems, it is second to the rotation. If Gausman, Berrios, or Bassitt cannot last longer than four innings, it will strain that bullpen further. If that happens, then the Blue Jays' World Series hopes may fly away.