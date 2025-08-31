The Toronto Blue Jays were looking to even the series against the Milwaukee Brewers after dropping the opener 7-2. Starter Kevin Gausman gave Toronto a chance, allowing just one run on four hits through seven innings. But with the game tied 1-1 in the ninth, the Brewers sent a message.

Milwaukee teed off on Jeff Hoffman, scoring three runs in the final frame and taking Game 2 of the series 4-1. After the disappointing outcome, the Blue Jays closer remained confident in his ability to bounce back.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who are trying really hard in there. You don’t want to be the guy that ruins it for everybody for the night. Tomorrow’s a new day,” Hoffman said, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Blue Jays suffer ninth-inning collapse

Gausman held the Brewers scoreless through six innings. But Milwaukee finally plated a run in the top of the seventh, tying the score 1-1. Seranthony Dominguez got through the eighth inning unscathed before the Blue Jays handed the ball to Hoffman in the ninth.

Hoffman slammed the door on the Minnesota Twins in an electric comeback win for Toronto on Wednesday, earning his 29th save of the season. The Blue Jays won the rubber match of the series heading into a three-game set with Milwaukee.

But the day before, fans directed their anger at Hoffman after he blew his seventh save of the year. The veteran reliever allowed four runs in the ninth inning as the Twins came all the way back to win the game.

Saturday’s outing wasn’t a save opportunity as Hoffman took the mound in a tie game. But the Brewers immediately got the upper hand. Jackson Chourio led off the inning with a solo home run to right, putting Milwaukee up 2-1. Then, Christian Yelich followed with his own solo shot as the Brewers went back-to-back, taking a 3-1 lead.

Isaac Collins added a two-out, RBI double to left and Hoffman’s night was over. Yariel Rodriguez took over and ended the inning with a strikeout but the Blue Jays were suddenly down 4-1.

Abner Uribe closed the game out for Milwaukee, picking up his fourth save of the season. Toronto is now 5-7 over the last two weeks as the team’s AL East lead has shrunk to two games.