The Seattle Mariners rebounded from back-to-back losses in the ALCS with a dramatic come-from-behind win in Game 5 Friday. The Toronto Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning when Cal Raleigh tied the game with a solo home run. Four batters later, Eugenio Suárez gave the Mariners the lead with a grand slam that sent the packed house at T-Mobile Park into a frenzy.

The Mariners took a 3-2 series lead with the Game 5 victory. Seattle is now one win shy of advancing to the World Series for the first time in franchise history. And Suárez recognized the magnitude of the moment.

“It would be special… For our fans, they have been waiting a long time for this moment and we are here to give it to them. We're here to fight for a World Series… We want to give it to them. We want to stay in the fight and we need them to stay with us in the fight,” Suárez said, per FOX Sports: MLB.

Eugenio Suárez powers Mariners to Game 5 win

The Blue Jays erased the Mariners’ 2-0 lead in the ALCS, winning two straight games on the road when the series shifted to Seattle. Toronto had the momentum entering Game 5 after consecutive blowouts.

Suarez got the Mariners on the board with a solo homer in the second inning. However, the Blue Jays took a 2-1 lead while Seattle’s offense went quiet. After five scoreless innings, the Mariners finally answered back. Raleigh led off the eighth inning with a game-tying solo shot – his American League-record-tying 64th homer of the year.

Three straight Mariners reached after Raleigh's homer and Suárez's bases-loaded blast broke the game open. He’s just the second Mariners player to hit a postseason grand slam and the first in 30 years, per StatMuse.

“This has got to be the biggest home run of my career. It was so special. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time… It was awesome being able to hit that grand slam there and give a win to my team, to the fans. They’ve been here supporting us all year long… Nobody said it was gonna be easy but you’ve gotta fight. You’ve gotta stay in the fight and never quit,” Suárez said.

The ALCS heads back to Toronto for Game 6. A Seattle win would send the team to its first World Series. The Mariners are currently the only MLB team to never appear in the Fall Classic.