The Toronto Blue Jays are closing in on clinching a spot in the playoffs as they are the No. 1-ranked team in the AL East. With the regular season nearing a close, it sounds like outfielder Anthony Santander could be making a return from injury soon.

Reports indicate that Santander, who turns 31 years old in October, will possibly play his first Triple-A rehab assignment on Tuesday, September 9, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. The timing of Anthony Santander's first rehab assignment game at the Triple-A level gives him a chance to return to the lineup by the start of the postseason.

“Anthony Santander is tentatively scheduled to begin his Triple-A rehab assignment Tuesday in Buffalo. He's got a shot at being part of this.”

Santander has been out of the lineup since May 29 as he's been dealing with a shoulder issue. It was called shoulder inflammation and had been lingering for quite some time. But after being placed on the 60-day IL, Anthony Santander's shoulder might be getting healthy enough for him to help the Blue Jays in the playoffs.

Before suffering the shoulder injury, Santander was struggling at the plate quite a bit. His injury may have been affecting his offensive production. Ideally, he comes back strong and can help Toronto in a big way. Through 184 at-bats, Anthony Santander owns a .179 batting average and .273 OBP while recording 33 hits, six home runs, and 18 RBIs.

Toronto has been on a tear this season as the team is in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the American League. The Blue Jays are attempting to earn a first-round bye as the top team in the AL, but the Detroit Tigers are knocking on the doorstep.

The Blue Jays aim to extend their lead in the AL East as they take on the New York Yankees over the weekend in a three-game series. Toronto hopes to go on a three-game winning streak when Game 1 against New York begins at 7:05 p.m. EST.