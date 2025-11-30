Streaming kickers isn’t glamorous. It wins fantasy football matchups, though. This is especially true in Week 13, when playoff hopes hang by a thread. No teams aare on bye and injuries are thinning out reliable options. As such, managers are again turning to the waiver wire searching for accuracy, opportunity, and favorable matchups. The good news? Several kickers enter Week 13 with ideal situations. They have high-volume offenses, domed or warm-weather environments, and defenses that allow meaningful scoring chances. These last-minute kicker streamers are strong bets to deliver.

Chase McLaughlin, TB (@ ARI)

Chase McLaughlin’s Week 12 usage was basically nonexistent. Although it was no fault of his own. Tampa Bay fell behind early in its 34-7 loss to the Rams. That forced the offense into desperation mode and eliminated typical field-goal attempts. McLaughlin’s only contribution was a made extra point.

Don’t let that fool you, though. He remains one of the most accurate and dependable kickers available for streaming. McLaughlin is 20-for-24 on field goals this season and 21-for-22 on PATs. That shows steady efficiency even when game flow turns against him. Week 13 offers a much more favorable setup.

The Buccaneers face an Arizona defense that frequently stalls opponents in scoring territory. The Cardinals have allowed one of the highest rates of field-goal attempts in the league. With that, McLaughlin should see multiple opportunities. If you're looking for a solid floor with 8–12 point upside, he’s one of the safest waiver-wire plays this week.

Cam Little, JAX (@ TEN)

Few kickers in football are hotter heading into Week 13 than Cam Little. Jacksonville’s kicker is coming off an impressive performance in Week 12. He hit two 52-yard field goals and finished the afternoon perfect on all kicks.

Little’s recent stretch has been remarkable. Over his last four games since the Jaguars’ Week 8 bye, he has gone 8-for-8 on field goals, while hitting all 13 extra points. His efficiency and long-range ability give him one of the highest ceilings among widely available kickers.

The Week 13 matchup against Tennessee sweetens the deal. The Titans struggle to keep opponents out of scoring range. Their defense frequently forces stalled drives rather than touchdowns. That’s prime territory for kickers. Little is the premium streaming option of the week.

Wil Lutz, DEN (@ WAS)

If you want a reliable veteran with enormous recent production, look no further than Wil Lutz. His Week 11 showing against Kansas City showed why he continues to be trusted in high-pressure moments. Lutz has made 17 of 20 field goals and all 24 PATs this season. He leads the league with four game-winning kicks.

The Broncos offense has been streaky, but that inconsistency often benefits Lutz. He has been leaned on heavily in scoring territory. The Week 13 opponent, Washington, gives him plenty of upside. The Commanders bend but don’t always break. That allows frequent field-goal attempts while tightening up in the red zone. Lutz offers a stable floor and one of the highest ceilings among all streamer candidates.

Jason Myers, SEA (vs. MIN)

Yes, other kicker options provide solid streaming appeal. That said, Jason Myers delivers the best combination of volume, consistency, and matchup advantage heading into Week 13. Myers continues to be a critical part of Seattle’s offense. He went 3-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on PATs last week against Tennessee. He has made at least three field goals in three straight games and sits at 11-for-12 since the Seahawks’ Week 8 bye.

Seattle matches up against a Minnesota defense that has allowed multiple field-goal attempts in most of its games this season. The Seahawks have moved the ball well recently but frequently settle for three points instead of six. That makes Myers a high-usage play. He’s a top-tier streamer with legitimate top-five upside.

Daniel Carlson, LV (@ LAC)

Daniel Carlson remains one of the most trustworthy legs in fantasy football. That's true even if his Raiders offense continues to limit his fantasy production. He went 1-for-2 on field goals in Week 12. He missed a 48-yarder but bounced back with a 41-yard make. Carlson is now 16-for-21 on field goals this season and 13-for-14 on PATs.

The Raiders offense hasn’t been efficient. Still, that can work in Carlson’s favor. Struggling offenses often generate more field-goal attempts than touchdowns. Week 13 brings a matchup with the Chargers. Their defense consistently allows drives into scoring range but rarely shuts opposing teams down completely. Carlson’s accuracy makes him a safe floor streaming option. That is particularly true for managers who simply need 8–10 points without gambling on volatility.

Final Thoughts

Kicker streaming may feel like rolling the dice. However, Week 13 offers plenty of calculated, high-upside options. McLaughlin brings stability in a favorable matchup, and Little provides massive leg-driven upside. Lutz is delivering like a top kicker, and Myers continues his high-volume streak. Lastly, Carlson provides a steady floor.

With fantasy football playoffs just a week away, maximizing even the smallest positional advantage can be the difference between advancing and going home. Choose wisely and don’t underestimate how much a hot kicker can change your season.