The Toronto Blue Jays are just hours away from hosting the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship series. It's the biggest game for the Blue Jays in more than 30 years and the biggest game in Mariners history.

Fans just might have trouble getting into Rogers Centre to see it happen.

The AWS outage that has disrupted everything from Fortnite to Wordle has also disrupted Ticketmaster, where fans are either trying to secure resale tickets for Game 7 or manage the ones they already have.

The Blue Jays posted an update to X on Monday afternoon.

“Ticketmaster is currently experiencing ticket management issues due to a larger Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage,” the team wrote. “We are actively working with both groups to resolve the issue as soon as possible and will share an update in the coming hours. Please check back soon for the latest updates and hold off on managing your tickets as we work through this.”

Predictably, fans in the replies were not taking this well.

“Bro, we want hard tickets in hand again,” one fan wrote. “This online garbage is just that.. garbage. Bring the stubs back.”

“Imagine how embarrassing it would be to have 20000 empty seats tonight because the scalpers and Ticketmaster couldn't sell/transfer all the tickets,” wrote another. “Would show how they work together and would be a giant shame.”

The Blue Jays followed up two hours later with a more optimistic update.

“The global AWS outage affecting Ticketmaster and Blue Jays ticket management is being resolved and the system is returning to normal.” the team announced. “Please try to access your tickets and add them to your Apple or Google wallet, MLB Ballpark app, or Ticketmaster app. If you were transferred tickets and did not receive an email confirmation, please log in to Ticketmaster to accept the tickets.”

The organization also announced it would have additional staff members at the gates before the game in case people are still experiencing trouble.

“Thank you for your patience and we look forward to cheering on the Blue Jays with you during a historic ALCS Game 7,” the post concluded.

The Blue Jays and Mariners will play for the pennant Monday night at 8 p.m.