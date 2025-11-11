Tim Tebow recently opened up on the Graham Bensinger podcast about one of his most regrettable career decisions. The former quarterback turned down a massive $1 million endorsement deal at Bill Belichick's request, only to be cut by the Patriots just days later.
In a recent interview on Graham Bensinger's YouTube channel, Tebow shared the painful story behind his stint with the Patriots in 2013.
“It just was an awesome opportunity from a really good company for really amazing things and they really wanted me to be a part of it,” Tebow explained. “It was during an off day.”
But there was a problem. When Tebow joined New England in June 2013, Belichick made one thing clear: keep a low profile.
“I was asked by him, when I joined the team, to do my best of going under the radar and not bring too much attention. I said, ‘Yes sir, I'll do my best,'” Tebow recalled.
Why did Tim Tebow turn down the Patriots' endorsement deal?
When the endorsement offer came, Tebow did what he thought was right. He called his coach.
“He was just always so honest and forthright and honestly really kind in a lot of areas. So I called him and said, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity,'” Tebow said.
Belichick's response was straightforward. “Timmy, I'd really appreciate it if you turned it down,” he told him.
Tebow listened. He turned down the million dollars.
Here's where it gets painful. Tebow didn't even have a real contract with the Patriots. His two-year deal included zero guaranteed money and a base salary of just $630,000 for 2013.
“I don't think it was like even a contract. I'm just trying to make the team,” Tebow admitted on the podcast.
On August 31, 2013, just days after turning down the endorsement, the Patriots cut him.
“Maybe I should have said yes cuz I got cut a few days later,” Tebow said with a laugh.
The math is painful. That one-day endorsement would have paid him $1 million. If he'd made the Patriots roster for the entire season, he would have earned about $630,000. The endorsement was worth nearly twice his potential season salary.
Tebow appeared in three preseason games, completing just 11 of 30 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Despite everything, Tebow holds no grudges. He uses the story to teach others about the importance of sacrifice and setting priorities.