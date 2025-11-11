Tim Tebow recently opened up on the Graham Bensinger podcast about one of his most regrettable career decisions. The former quarterback turned down a massive $1 million endorsement deal at Bill Belichick's request, only to be cut by the Patriots just days later.

In a recent interview on Graham Bensinger's YouTube channel, Tebow shared the painful story behind his stint with the Patriots in 2013.​​

“It just was an awesome opportunity from a really good company for really amazing things and they really wanted me to be a part of it,” Tebow explained. “It was during an off day.”​

But there was a problem. When Tebow joined New England in June 2013, Belichick made one thing clear: keep a low profile.​​

“I was asked by him, when I joined the team, to do my best of going under the radar and not bring too much attention. I said, ‘Yes sir, I'll do my best,'” Tebow recalled.​

Why did Tim Tebow turn down the Patriots' endorsement deal?

When the endorsement offer came, Tebow did what he thought was right. He called his coach.​

“He was just always so honest and forthright and honestly really kind in a lot of areas. So I called him and said, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity,'” Tebow said.​

Belichick's response was straightforward. “Timmy, I'd really appreciate it if you turned it down,” he told him.​

Tebow listened. He turned down the million dollars.​

Here's where it gets painful. Tebow didn't even have a real contract with the Patriots. His two-year deal included zero guaranteed money and a base salary of just $630,000 for 2013.​

“I don't think it was like even a contract. I'm just trying to make the team,” Tebow admitted on the podcast.​

On August 31, 2013, just days after turning down the endorsement, the Patriots cut him.​

“Maybe I should have said yes cuz I got cut a few days later,” Tebow said with a laugh.​

The math is painful. That one-day endorsement would have paid him $1 million. If he'd made the Patriots roster for the entire season, he would have earned about $630,000. The endorsement was worth nearly twice his potential season salary.​​

Tebow appeared in three preseason games, completing just 11 of 30 passes for 145 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.​

Despite everything, Tebow holds no grudges. He uses the story to teach others about the importance of sacrifice and setting priorities.​