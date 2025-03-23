The Toronto Blue Jays and catcher Alejandro Kirk have agreed to a five-year, $58 million contract extension. The deal includes a $6 million signing bonus and no club options, allowing Kirk to hit free agency after his age-31 season.

“BREAKING: Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $58 million contract extension, source says. The structure, which includes a signing bonus and no club options, allows him to enter free agency after his age-31 season.” via Robert Murray on X, formerly Twitter.

Kirk, 26, is a former All-Star and Silver Slugger who slashed .253/.319/.353 with five home runs and 54 RBIs last season. A native of Tijuana, Mexico, Kirk has been a steady presence behind the plate and remains a key part of Toronto’s core moving forward. The deal contains no deferred money, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

