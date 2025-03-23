The Toronto Blue Jays and catcher Alejandro Kirk have agreed to a five-year, $58 million contract extension. The deal includes a $6 million signing bonus and no club options, allowing Kirk to hit free agency after his age-31 season.

“BREAKING: Alejandro Kirk and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $58 million contract extension, source says. The structure, which includes a signing bonus and no club options, allows him to enter free agency after his age-31 season.” via Robert Murray on X, formerly Twitter.

Related Toronto Blue Jays NewsArticle continues below
Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer breaks down ‘frustrating’ thumb injury
Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer breaks down ‘frustrating’ thumb injury
Blue Jays Daulton Varsho swinging a baseball bat.
Blue Jays dealt difficult Opening Day injury update
Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer with question mark next to him
Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer gets pivotal injury update before Opening Day

Kirk, 26, is a former All-Star and Silver Slugger who slashed .253/.319/.353 with five home runs and 54 RBIs last season. A native of Tijuana, Mexico, Kirk has been a steady presence behind the plate and remains a key part of Toronto’s core moving forward. The deal contains no deferred money, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

This is a developing story with more to come.