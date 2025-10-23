The 2025 World Series is almost here, and all eyes are on the Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette and what impact he will have in the Fall Classic. As he returns from a knee injury, there are questions about how he will help the Blue Jays' World Series chances against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reported that the Blue Jays' infield might get him back.

“Bo Bichette took ground balls at second base late Wednesday afternoon, testing his left knee at a position he has never played at the MLB level,” Nicholson-Smith stated.

Bichette has played his entire career almost exclusively at shortstop. While Bichette is set to play in the World Series, there could be a logjam in the Blue Jays' infield. Currently, Andrés Giménez has been doing an excellent job of playing shortstop for the Jays throughout the playoffs. Because of this, many have speculated the Jays might use him differently in the World Series.

Article Continues Below

Bichette has missed the entire postseason because of a knee injury he sustained while sliding into home plate during a game in early September. Therefore, the Jays had to improvise and change their entire infield. It was good enough to help them win the AL East, and then defeat the New York Yankees in the ALDS and the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS. But with the impending return of Bichette, there could be a new development. Buck Martinez discussed the new developments about Bichette as they prepare for the Fall Classic.

“Bo's been doing a lot of work lately… And you notice where he's taking ground balls, he's taking ground balls at second base,” Martinez noted, via Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

With the possibility of Bichette playing second base, it opens a brand new dynamic that the Jays can use to their advantage. Ultimately, there is a chance Toronto mixes in Bichette into the infield at second base while allowing Giménez to remain at short to keep the defensive chemistry they have formed. Regardless, getting Bichette into the lineup could help them significantly against an elite rotation. The Blue Jays play the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, October 24.