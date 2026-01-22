Toronto Blue Jays fans received an emotional update Wednesday as Bo Bichette addressed his departure from Toronto following a major offseason shift. Now a member of the New York Mets, the former Blue Jays shortstop made it clear that his connection to the city—and its fan base—remains deeply personal as he begins a new chapter in Queens.

Earlier this week, Bichette finalized a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets, choosing a higher annual value and a clearer path to contention over longer-term offers elsewhere. The agreement officially ended his seven-season tenure with the Blue Jays, a stretch defined by consistency, star-level production, and persistent postseason heartbreak.

Sportsnet reporter Hazel Mae shared a written message from Bichette on X (formerly known as Twitter) addressed directly to Blue Jays supporters. In the statement, the two-time All-Star reflected on trust, resilience, and the emotional weight of the 2025 season, where the team came within outs of a championship before falling in Game 7.

Passing along a message from 2x All Star, Bo Bichette: pic.twitter.com/OsoEzV2A7Q — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) January 21, 2026

Article Continues Below

The timing of Bichette’s message carried added significance. He famously returned from a late-season knee injury to play through the World Series, even shifting off shortstop to help stabilize the infield. In Game 7, Bichette launched a three-run home run off superstar Shohei Ohtani, helping Toronto build an early lead that ultimately slipped away—a moment that continues to define the most painful postseason loss in franchise history.

With the Mets, the shortstop is expected to transition to third base alongside shortstop Francisco Lindor, a move he acknowledged was driven by an urgency to win immediately. However, he made one thing clear in his farewell message.

While free agency ultimately led Bichette elsewhere, his words underscored that the Blue Jays chapter remains central to his career story. For both the player and the fan base, it endures as a defining era shaped by ambition, sacrifice, and unfinished business.