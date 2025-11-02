Bo Bichette launched the first major fireworks of Game 7 in the World Series. Coming well before the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays cleared its dugouts and bullpens following the Justin Wrobleski/Andres Gimenez issue. Bichette smacked a home run over Dodgers megastar Shohei Ohtani that got fans on their feet.

Following Vladimir Guerrero Jr. taking the walk, Bichette powered this home run 442 feet into the air.

The Dodgers chose to walk Vladdy with Bichette on deck. 3-RUN HOMER FOR THE BLUE JAYS 🤯pic.twitter.com/cnP33tLXpN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Bichette needed just one swing to ignite the Rogers Centre crowd in pounding Ohtani's 88 mph slider. He drove Guerrero Jr. George Springer to home plate in the process. He even delivered an epic bat flip and walk in knowing the ball sailed over the outfield wall.

Bichette earned praise from manager John Schneider about the swing during the fourth inning. The home run hitter got fans up in arms over the Blue Jays' baserunning decision involving him.

Bo Bichette performance throughout Dodgers/Blue Jays World Series

Article Continues Below

Bichette faced adversity before the biggest stage in October.

He injured his knee and left fans wondering earlier in the month if he'd return. But Bichette dropped one more eye-opening claim before Game 6: If this is his last season with the franchise.

He's in the last year of his three-year contract that pays him $33.6 million. He could walk away from the team a WS champion. Bichette smacked at least one hit in all but one game during the WS — going hitless in Game 2 won by L.A. He came back to pound two hits in the epic 18-inning contest of Game 3 at Chavez Ravine.

His Blue Jays, however, struggled to generate additional runs after his HR blast. The Dodgers cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth off a sacrifice fly ball RBI.