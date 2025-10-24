After missing the entire postseason thus far, the Toronto Blue Jays added Bo Bichette to their World Series roster. Now, the Blue Jays have decided exactly where he'll slot in on the field and lineup.

Bichette is batting cleanup in his first game since Sept. 6. He is also playing second base, a position he has never played in the major leagues and only one time in the minors, back in 2019, via Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since Sept. 6, is batting cleanup for the Blue Jays and playing second base, a position he last played for one game in 2019 at AAA.

Bichette has been battling his way back from a knee injury, with many questioning if he would be able to play the field. While it may not be shortstop, those questions were answered when Toronto dropped their lineup. Perhaps the shorter distance from second to first compared to shortstop will make it easier on Bichette's body.

The most crucial thing for the Blue Jays though was simply getting his bat in the lineup. During the regular season, Bichette hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. His batting average was a new career-high and led all Blue Jays hitters with at least 45 at-bats. Furthermore, Bichette had the highest RBI total on the team.

The fact that Toronto immediate slotted the infielder into their cleanup spot shows how they feel about his bat. They're counting on him to be a crucial source of run-scoring potential. The Blue Jays' bats have been hot throughout the postseason. Especially with Bichette now back, they cannot afford a cold spell.

All eyes will be on what Bichette can do once he's back in the batter's box. But his work at second base will certainly be under the microscope as well.