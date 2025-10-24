The Toronto Blue Jays are just hours away from their first World Series game in over 30 years. After their Game 7 win over the Seattle Mariners, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette said he would be ready for the Fall Classic. He has not played yet in the postseason due to a knee sprain suffered in September. After a workout during the week, Toronto has made its official Bo Bichette decision, adding him to the roster.

The Blue Jays did not have their starting shortstop for the first two rounds of the postseason. They made it through in part thanks to great play from Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Andres Gimenez in the middle infield. Gimenez, who spent most of October at shortstop, hit two big homers during the ALCS.

Bichette injured his knee in a collision with Yankees catcher Austin Wells during a regular-season series. Despite losing that game and that series, Toronto held on to win the American League East. The Blue Jays made it through the American League without the pending free agent, and now he is back.

The Blue Jays may not play Bichette at shortstop, however. They tested him out at shortstop and second base during the workout before the series, which could lead to a defensive position change. He could always serve as the designated hitter, but another player with an injured knee may claim that spot. George Springer just hit a historic homer, did not play the field much during the season, and recently fouled a ball off his knee.

The Blue Jays left Joey Loperfido off the postseason roster once again. He was added to the ALCS roster after Anthony Santander was taken off due to an injury. Loperfido took one at bat in Game 5 after coming into the game as a pinch runner.

Game 1 of the World Series begins at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.