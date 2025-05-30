The Toronto Blue Jays got a boost on the injury front today, with encouraging updates on Bo Bichette, Spencer Turnbull, and reliever Erik Swanson. The news comes as the club navigates the critical stretch it needs to capitalize on to stay competitive.

According to SportsNet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, manager John Schneider shared a series of updates ahead of Thursday night’s game on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“More Jays notes:

• Bichette doing much better per John Schneider

• Ryan Burr had an injection in his shoulder & will be shut down from throwing for at least a few days

• Heineman progressing & could be activated this wknd

• Erik Swanson pitching at AAA tonight. Maybe MLB next”

The Bichette injury update is a meaningful development. While not yet fully at 100 percent, he’s back in the lineup and producing — with a home run, a double, and three RBIs against the Oakland Athletics tonight. His return adds stability to a batting order anchored by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer.

The Turnbull update was also notable. Turnbull, who signed a $1 million prorated deal, has been assigned to Triple-A to work through mechanical issues. Nicholson-Smith shared the update in a quote tweet, noting that the right-hander’s next outing will come at that level.

“A few more:

• Saturday starting pitcher still TBD, will depend on how next 2 days unfold

• Blue Jays working through some mechanical stuff w/ Spencer Turnbull but Schneider says they want his next outing to be at AAA

• Nick Sandlin slated to throw a live BP in Florida tomorrow”

Blue Jays pitching injuries have forced the team to adapt all season. Ryan Burr’s shoulder setback delays his return, but reinforcements may be on the way. Swanson, out since March with a nerve issue, pitched a scoreless inning at Triple-A Buffalo and could rejoin the roster soon.

The Swanson addition gives the club needed depth to a bullpen that’s leaned heavily on arms like Tim Mayza and Yimi García. With Tyler Heineman progressing and Nick Sandlin throwing again, the Blue Jays are gradually trending toward full health.

At the time of this post, the Blue Jays are leading the Athletics 11–0 in the top of the fifth inning. With the offense clicking and key players returning, Toronto is building momentum heading into June.