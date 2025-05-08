Toronto Blue Jays ace Max Scherzer is inching closer to a return from the thumb injury that has sidelined him since March. The veteran right-hander is set to face live hitters Wednesday in a key step toward resuming game action, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

Scherzer, who signed a $15.5 million deal with the Blue Jays in the offseason, has battled lingering issues in his right thumb– a problem that dates back to previous seasons and has continued to disrupt his ability to grip the ball properly. After two cortisone shots and an IL transfer, the 40-year-old is making serious progress.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw a 20-pitch session and is expected to increase his pitch count this weekend, potentially putting him on track for a minor league rehab assignment in mid-May. While Scherzer isn't eligible to return until May 29, there's growing optimism that his Max Scherzer return could help stabilize a struggling Blue Jays rotation.

“It wasn't so much the back injury, it was this thumb injury giving me all the fits in the world,” Scherzer said during a media session, according to Mike Digiovanna of the Washington Post. “I thought I had it under control, but it popped back out in spring.”

Scherzer lasted just three innings in his Blue Jays debut before exiting with lat soreness– later revealed to be related to the thumb problem. The team placed him on the 60-day IL, ensuring no return before late May. However, this latest development is significant for Toronto, which has had its share of pitching inconsistencies early in the season.

With over 3,000 strikeouts, two World Series rings, and a pair of no-hitters, Scherzer's decorated resume speaks for itself. Now, the MLB injury news surrounding him offers a hopeful outlook for Toronto fans eager to see the future Hall of Famer back in action.

If all continues to go well, Max Scherzer's return could be a much-needed boost for the Blue Jays' rotation, potentially reshaping the team's postseason hopes.