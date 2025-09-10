The Toronto Blue Jays surged to a thrilling 4-3 walk-off win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t just the on-field drama that caught fans' attention. During the live Sportsnet broadcast, veteran analyst Buck Martinez delivered a stinging critique of the New York Yankees, sparking a social media firestorm.

As Toronto remains atop the AL East, Martinez used a break in the action to unload on New York’s flaws — defensive miscues, wild pitching, and poor fundamentals.

Popular X (formerly known as Twitter) account Awful Announcing captured the viral moment that lit up baseball circles online.

“The Yankees, they're not a good team. I don't care what their record is. They have a lot of wild pitches. They make a lot of mistakes in the field. They don't run the bases very well.”

Martinez’s comment quickly went viral, drawing over 100,000 views and sparking debate between fans who praised his honesty and others who thought the criticism went too far.

The Yankees' performance Tuesday night seemed to strongly support Martinez’s point. They fell 12-2 to the Detroit Tigers, committing multiple defensive blunders and allowing a nine-run inning. Meanwhile, Toronto stayed red-hot. Tyler Heineman’s walk-off single capped yet another dramatic comeback win in what’s become a season full of them.

The win lifted the club to 83-61, giving them a 3-game lead over both New York and the Boston Red Sox in the AL East playoff race. With the teams set to face off in a crucial October series, the Blue Jays commentator’s words could fuel one of the division’s most heated matchups in years.

Known for his no-nonsense style, Martinez rarely makes such pointed remarks on air, which made this moment stand out even more in the Toronto sports media landscape.

With the postseason a little over three weeks away, a new rivalry is heating up and the Blue Jays are thriving in every phase of the game.