The Toronto Blue Jays got some great news recently when the team announced it had re-signed star pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer is opening up about what went down this offseason, as he thought about returning to the team. The pitcher says his daughter wrote a letter to the organization.

“It's the cutest thing you can possibly imagine when you read that, how much it meant to her to be in Toronto,” Scherzer told reporters Tuesday, per the Associated Press.

The contents of the letter were released to the public. It was written by Scherzer's eight-year-old daughter, Brooke.

“Dear Blue Jays,” the note began, “I am so sorry that you didn't win the World Series. I hope that you win next time. I hope my dad is back on the team. My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, the [CN] Tower and of course the stadium. I am looking forward to come back next season. Love, Max Scherzer daughter.”

The Blue Jays star pitcher is now 41 years old.

Max Scherzer is ready to run it back with the Blue Jays

Scherzer has already won World Series titles in his career, with the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals. The grizzled veteran has done just about everything a pitcher can do in the big leagues. Still, Scherzer is thirsty to achieve more this season.

The hurler was a major part of the Blue Jays' run to the World Series in 2025. Toronto nearly won the Fall Classic, but ultimately came up just short against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The pitcher spent a good deal of the year dealing with an injured thumb.

“I feel healthy,” Scherzer said.

The star pitcher went 5-5 through 17 starts during the 2025 season. Scherzer said it was pretty much always his intention to return to Toronto for 2026.

“Free agency is a weird animal,” Scherzer said. “I've been through it many times. You think it's going to go one way and it goes another way. I kind of knew not to get my hopes up, but like I said, I was going to be picky about where I went. I wasn't just going to sign with anybody. There was only a couple of teams I'd sign with at this point in time, and obviously Toronto was one of them.”

Scherzer's daughter is hoping 2026 goes a bit better for her dad and Toronto.