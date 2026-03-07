The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to make another deep postseason push in 2026 following their 2025 World Series run. While stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will lead the way, the Blue Jays understand the importance of roster depth. Manager John Schneider recently discussed outfielder Myles Straw's expected role in 2026, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

“If you’d told me that he was going to play 137 games this time last year, I may have disagreed with you, but he handles his role well and keeps things running in the clubhouse the way they should,” Schneider said. “It will be more of the same this year.”

Straw quietly made an impact with the Blue Jays a season ago. The 2025 campaign represented Straw's first season in Toronto. As Schneider mentioned, the outfielder appeared in 137 games. He slashed .262/.313/.367 across 299 plate appearances.

Straw won a Gold Glove in Cleveland before ending up in Toronto and continued to make a strong impact on defense with the Blue Jays. He ranked in the 91st percentile in fielding run value and 97th percentile in outs above average. His primary contributions stemmed from his defense, which was not a problem since the Blue Jays featured many especially capable hitters in the lineup.

It seems as if Straw was not expected to appear in 137 games last year. Yet, that is what happened. Schneider left the door open for Straw to see a similar amount of playing time during the upcoming 2026 campaign.

Myles Straw will do everything he can to help the Blue Jays find success once again.