The Toronto Blue Jays have made a pivotal decision as they try to claw back into the 2025 ALCS. Trailing 2-0 in the series vs. the Seattle Mariners, all eyes now turn to Max Scherzer’s ALCS start in Game 4 — a move filled with both hope and risk for the veteran-led club.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed the news, shifting the focus of the club's pitching rotation toward experience over recent results and postseason trust.

SportsNet’s Shi Davidi took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the veteran would be taking the mound for Game 4.

“Max Scherzer will start Game 4, said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.”

It will mark Scherzer’s postseason debut with Toronto and his first playoff start since 2023. The 41-year-old was left off the ALDS roster following an injury-plagued regular season that saw him post a 5.19 ERA in just 17 starts. Despite the setbacks, his postseason stats — including 171 strikeouts across 30 appearances — keep him in the spotlight when October pressure mounts for any team.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jays dropped both home games to open the ALCS, making Game 4 a potential elimination contest depending on the result of Game 3 Wednesday in Seattle. If Toronto survives, Scherzer’s outing could become the moment the Toronto vs. Seattle ALCS shifted toward a dramatic comeback opportunity.

The Mariners’ offense has shown consistent power, capitalizing on a struggling Blue Jays staff. That makes this decision a high-stakes gamble — especially considering Scherzer’s recent struggles, with a 7.55 ERA over his last seven starts. But it also signals confidence in postseason poise over present numbers and the ability to handle pressure moments.

A standout performance from the veteran right-hander could even the series and shift momentum back toward Toronto. If he falters, it might be the final chapter in his Hall of Fame career.

With his trademark fire and championship experience, Scherzer now holds the weight of a season — and maybe a legacy — on his shoulders.