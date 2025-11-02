There's no worse feeling in sports than falling just short of the ultimate prize. The Toronto Blue Jays were one win away from winning the World Series, upsetting the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the process. However, they ultimately went home as the losers after dropping the final two games of the series. It's a heartbreaking end to what is otherwise an incredible postseason.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr's reaction after the game summed up how the Blue Jays fanbase felt after this game. Guerrero was emotional in the dugout, wiping his tears after the loss to the Dodgers.

Vladdy ends the season in tears as the Blue Jays lose Game 7. (via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/s6lPBTvUbK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

After a huge win in Game 5, the Blue Jays found themselves up 3-2 in the World Series. With the final two games scheduled in Toronto, the Jays had the perfect chance to send off their fans with a celebration. However, it just wasn't meant to be, as the Dodgers scratched and clawed their way back from the deficit.

The Blue Jays didn't help themselves, either. In Game 6, the Jays were down 1-3 in the bottom of the ninth. After an HBP and a ground-rule double, Toronto had runners on second and third with just one out. However, a base-running gaffe by Addison Barger turned what should have been a routine flyout into a game-ending double play.

In Game 7, it was the Blue Jays' turn to hold a lead coming into the final innings of the game. However, a spirited run from the Dodgers, capped by hero plays from Miguel Rojas, sent the final game of the season to extra innings. The Dodgers were able to score a run in the 11th inning, putting pressure on the Blue Jays at the bottom of the inning.

Three outs later, the Dodgers clinched the World Series, while the Blue Jays are left wondering what could have been. They can still hold their heads high after this performance, but this pain won't go away for quite some time.