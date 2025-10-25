The Toronto Blue Jays got a monster win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. Pinch hitter Addison Barger was the hero, hitting a grand slam in the game during an explosive sixth inning. Following the win, Barger dropped a bold statement about his club.

“I think we have the best fans in baseball. It's a whole country behind us and we feel the energy every single night,” Barger said, per FOX Sports.

"I think we have the best fans in baseball. It's a whole country behind us and we feel the energy every single night." Addison Barger joins the show to talk about his World Series grand slam, the fans in Toronto, & more. pic.twitter.com/WFFsjwWu0k — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Barger said his grand slam was a surreal moment.

“I couldn’t even feel my legs,” Barger said, per MLB.com. “I just kind of blacked out.”

Toronto took Game 1 by a 11-4 score. The Blue Jays and Dodgers play Game 2 on Saturday night. The Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS to reach the World Series for a second consecutive year.

The Blue Jays are looking for their first World Series championship since 1993.

Article Continues Below

Blue Jays have made a powerful statement in the World Series

Toronto showed no signs of being tired on Friday, after a seven game ALCS against the Seattle Mariners. The Blue Jays posted a whopping 14 hits in Game 1, while allowing just six to Los Angeles.

Barger's grand slam came in the sixth inning. Toronto scored nine runs in the inning, stunning the Dodgers.

“I was just talking to Max [Scherzer], who's been through basically everything, and I was just hearing him say he’s never really felt an inning like that in the World Series,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “My vantage point was pretty cool.”

Only two teams in World Series history have scored more runs in a single inning than the Blue Jays did in the sixth, per MLB.com. Those teams are the 1968 Detroit Tigers and the 1929 Philadelphia Athletics. They both scored 10 runs in a single inning.

Barger's grand slam made history on Friday. It was the first time a pinch-hit grand slam had been hit in the World Series. Blue Jays fans hope their club has a few more surprises in store for this Fall Classic.