The Toronto Blue Jays are going to their first appearance in the World Series in 32 years, thanks in large part to the Game 7 heroics of George Springer on Monday. With everything on the line, Toronto jumped in front of the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning, where Springer launched a go-ahead three-run home run that put the Blue Jays ahead, 4-3.

Springer took a ball on the first pitch he saw in that at-bat against Seattle reliever Eduard Bazardo, who was called in from the bullpen to replace Bryan Woo. Just like his first offering, Bazardo threw a sinker; this time, the pitch went straight into the middle of the strike zone and was met by Springer's bat for a home run that went 381 feet deep.

The pop inside Rogers Centre from over 44,000 fans in attendance reverberated with such force that anyone who saw the video from anywhere outside the building would feel like they were inside it.

FOX Sports also shared a video of the entire at-bat where Springer hit the home run, minus the audio — just pure baseball atmosphere in a high-stakes, winner-take-all Game 7.

Relive the moment George Springer put the @BlueJays on the cusp of the AL Pennant! pic.twitter.com/vTF078IE1O — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2025

Many fans online were left astounded not just by Springer's tater but also by the simple but powerful way the video captured the moment.

“I’m telling you, people would pay a premium to watch games this way. I’d love the option to mute the announcers,” one fan said.

“I’ll watch this over and over right up to 2 mins before my funeral,” another social media user commented.

“Sustained 105-111 decibel roar for over a minute. Insanity,” a different commenter shared.

“Biggest Jays homer since Carter in '93… unreal moment!!,” chimed in another.

One said: “Epic moment! George Springer's home run with just stadium audio—pure excitement! ⚾🔥”

During the entire seven-game series against the Mariners, Springer hit 8-for-29 with three home runs (tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the most in the series by a Blue Jay) and seven RBIs (most on the team).

Springer will look to keep it going against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 World Series, which begins this Friday at Rogers Centre.