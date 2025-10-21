The Toronto Blue Jays, chasing their first World Series berth since 1993, witnessed one of the most iconic swings in baseball history Monday night. In the bottom of the seventh inning vs. the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS, veteran outfielder George Springer delivered a go-ahead three-run homer that completely flipped the momentum and changed the postseason narrative.

The home run by the 2017 World Series MVP didn’t just give the Blue Jays a late 4–3 lead — it made MLB postseason history. No player had ever hit a go-ahead homer while trailing by multiple runs in the seventh inning or later of a Game 7. Springer delivered the improbable on baseball’s biggest stage.

The Mariners held a 3-1 lead before the inning unraveled. After a walk and a single, Eduard Bazardo entered and left a sinker over the inner half. Springer launched it 403 feet into the left-field seats, igniting a wild eruption at Rogers Centre.

MLB Stats on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighted the rarity of the moment with a post that quickly went viral.

“George Springer hit the first go-ahead home run trailing by multiple runs in the 7th inning or later in Game 7 history!”

It was Springer’s 23rd career postseason home run, tying him for third-most in MLB history. His performance in the ALCS — highlighted by 3 home runs and 7 RBI across the series — further cemented his legacy as one of October’s greatest performers.

The win sent the Blue Jays back to the World Series for the first time since 1993. The 36-year-old slugger's home run now stands alongside Joe Carter’s 1993 walk-off and Jose Bautista’s 2015 bat flip as one of the most iconic moments in franchise history.

Springer’s clutch swing was more than a stat — it was a statement. It was history. And it might just be the defining play of this postseason.