The Toronto Blue Jays entered Game 2 of the ALDS with a theoretical disadvantage against the New York Yankees. The visitors were sending staff ace Max Fried to the hill, while the Blue Jays would counter with rookie Trey Yesavage. Even though Sunday's ALDS tilt would be Yesavage's postseason debut, he wasn't fazed. After striking out 11 New York batters in 5.1 scoreless innings, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal caught up with the rookie's parents. Fox Sports MLB shared the exchange with Cheryl and Dave Yesavage via X, formerly Twitter.

“I was hoping he would do well, but I never expected this. Especially against the Yankees!”@Ken_Rosenthal spoke with Trey Yesavage’s parents after his incredible Postseason debut 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZJUrjNo4UL — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I was hoping he would do well, but I never expected this. Especially against the Yankees!” exclaimed Yesavage's mother, Cheryl.

Yesavage was the Blue Jays' first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. Now, he's pitched four games for Toronto at the major league level, the latest being Sunday's masterpiece. If the Yankees win Games 3 and 4 in the Bronx, then the former East Carolina standout will have a shot at starting a pivotal Game 5. Can Toronto complete an ALDS sweep of its AL East rivals, or will the Yankees complete yet another unlikely comeback starting Tuesday evening?

Blue Jays look to finish off ALDS sweep of Yankees on Tuesday

In Game 3, the Blue Jays will likely send former Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber to the bump. Meanwhile, the Yankees have the option to choose between veteran Carlos Rodon and an electric rookie of their own in Cam Schlittler. Look for Rodon to likely take the bump, but for New York manager Aaron Boone to be aggressive with the bullpen.

The Blue Jays' bats unless a barrage for the second straight day. Five home runs, including two from center fielder Daulton Varsho and a grand slam from first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., led the way on Sunday afternoon. Heading to the Bronx, the Toronto lineup will look to inflict the same type of damage once again versus the Yankees in Game 3. Can the Jays complete an ALDS sweep, gaining some potential off days before an AL Championship Series clash versus either the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers?