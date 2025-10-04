The Toronto Blue Jays are making a bold postseason move. Manager John Schneider announced Saturday that rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage will start Game 2 of the ALDS vs. the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Sunday. It will be the 22-year-old’s postseason debut, matching up against New York ace Max Fried in a high-stakes battle between youth and experience.

The call to start the rookie in Game 2 surprised many insiders, as early projections had him set to take the mound for Game 3. His readiness has impressed coaches throughout workouts.

Sportsnet confirmed the decision shortly after Schneider’s media availability, writing that the organization views this as a vote of confidence in its homegrown pitching talent.

“Trey Yesavage will start on Sunday at home against the New York Yankees, manager John Schneider announced on Saturday.”

This decision signals a major trust in Yesavage, who made only three MLB starts in September but quickly earned praise for his command and composure. The rookie posted a 3.21 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 14 innings, becoming the youngest Blue Jays starter to debut in a postseason game.

Teammates praised his poise and preparation, noting how the rookie handles situations under pressure with the maturity of a seasoned veteran.

The pitcher's rapid rise from East Carolina draftee to playoff starter mirrors the Blue Jays broader approach to developing power arms quickly through its farm system. His mix of a riding fastball, sharp slider, and deceptive splitter has drawn comparisons to Walker Buehler earlier in his career.

By slotting Yesavage into Game 2, the Blue Jays set up veteran Shane Bieber for Game 3 in the Bronx, where his postseason ERA historically climbs. The adjustment maximizes Toronto’s home-field advantage after winning the AL East title at 94-68, edging the Yankees by a narrow head-to-head tiebreaker.

For the Yankees, Fried’s playoff pedigree poses a tough test for Toronto’s rookie, especially against a lineup anchored by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Yet the Blue Jays have embraced their youthful edge all season — and Yesavage’s start underscores their confidence in the next generation of arms leading the franchise forward.