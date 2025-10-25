The Toronto Blue Jays broke Game 1 of the World Series open with a historic offensive outburst. Toronto’s nine-run sixth inning sent fans into a frenzy as the Blue Jays took a commanding 11-2 lead. With the game in hand, the crowd started a chant. The Blue Jays faithful hadn’t forgotten that Shohei Ohtani spurned Toronto for Los Angeles as a free agent. And fans let the three-time MVP know the team was doing just fine without him.

The Blue Jays were one out away from sealing a victory in the World Series opener. With Ohtani at the plate, the crowd could be heard chanting, “We don’t need you,” per Sportsnet. Fans kept the taunt going throughout the five-pitch at-bat, which ended in a walk.

Blue Jays fans taunt Shohei Ohtani in 11-4 Game 1 win

After Toronto advanced to the World Series for the first time in 32 years, the team turned its attention to the Dodgers. John Schneider stoked the flames by mentioning Ohtani’s visit on a recruiting trip two years ago. The Blue Jays manager joked that Ohtani should return the hat and jacket for his dog Decoy that the organization gifted him.

Ultimately, the two-way star signed a massive deal with the Dodgers. The decision worked out well for Ohtani so far. He won league MVP and the World Series in his debut season with Los Angeles. And he has a chance to repeat both accomplishments in 2025.

But Blue Jays fans, giddy after an unprecedented offensive onslaught, wanted Ohtani to know his decision worked out well for Toronto too.

The team faced a daunting challenge in Game 1 of the World Series. Blake Snell dominated in three postseason starts. And LA’s pitchers held opponents to a single run in five straight games.

However, the Blue Jays broke the trend, chasing the two-time Cy Young winner from the contest in the sixth inning. Addison Barger made history with the first World Series pinch-hit grand slam as Toronto batted around and scored nine runs in the inning.

Ohtani made it an 11-4 game with a two-run bomb in the seventh. It was his sixth home run of the postseason.

The Blue Jays didn't need Ohtani to win Game 1 of the World Series. But the Dodgers, and the reigning NL MVP, are far from finished.