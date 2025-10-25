The Toronto Blue Jays faced a daunting task in Game 1 of the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers’ ace Blake Snell had been sensational in three playoff starts, leading a historically dominant rotation. The Dodgers’ bullpen has also excelled in the playoffs as LA held opponents to just one run in five straight games.

But Toronto bucked the trend in Game 1 of the World Series. The Blue Jays got to Snell early and then chased the two-time Cy Young winner from the game in the sixth inning. Emmet Sheehan took over for Snell with the bases loaded and the Blue Jays pushed three runs across. When Anthony Banda relieved Sheehan the bases were still full and Addison Barger stepped in to hit for Davis Schneider.

ADDISON BARGER SENDS EVERYONE HOME WITH THE GRAND SLAM 👋pic.twitter.com/opC7NRKOvM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Barger broke the game open, bashing an 84 mph slider 413 feet to center for the first pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Addison Barger powers Blue Jays to Game 1 win

The Blue Jays weren’t done with Banda after Barger’s bash. Alejandro Kirk tagged the veteran lefty for a two-run homer, giving Toronto an 11-2 lead through six innings.

Barger showed his power potential in 2025 – his first full season in the Majors. The 25-year-old right fielder/third baseman hit 21 home runs and 32 doubles with 74 RBI in 135 games with the Blue Jays.

Barger’s historic pinch-hit grand slam was his third home run of the playoffs. He’s now up to eight RBI in 11 postseason games.

Snell had allowed just two runs on six hits in 21 postseason innings entering Game 1 of the World Series, carrying a 0.86 ERA. He became the first pitcher since 1956 to face the minimum through eight innings in the postseason. But the Blue Jays got to the 10th-year veteran. Snell allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks in five innings.

Snell picked up his first loss of the 2025 postseason as the Blue Jays won Game 1 of the World Series 11-4.