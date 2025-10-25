The Toronto Blue Jays are playing in their first World Series since 1993. But the moment certainly doesn't appear to be too big for them. Toronto came alive in the sixth inning, bringing nine runs across the plate against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The highlight came when Addison Barger swatted a grand slam to put the team up 9-2.

The Blue Jays rode this inning to victory on Friday night. Toronto did allow a few more runs, but they largely shut the door. They now lead the World Series 1-0 after claiming Game 1 by the final score of 11-4 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

This inning made history, as well. The Blue Jays' nine runs are the most scored in a World Series inning since the 1968 Detroit Tigers, as noted by ESPN's Jeff Passan. Detroit scored 10 runs in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. They won Game 6 13-1 to force a Game 7, which they won to claim their third World Series title.

Article Continues Below

Toronto's offensive leader in this contest was Barger, who recorded a hit in both of his at-bats. He hit the grand slam as a pinch hitter for Davis Schneider. His second hit of the night came in the eighth, which was a single to left field.

On the mound, the Blue Jays got a fine performance from rookie Trey Yesavage. He went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five. However, he did not have the best command, allowing three walks.

From there, the bullpen did what they needed to do. Toronto's bullpen went six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. One of these hits, though, was a two-run shot off the bat of Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers certainly did not expect their World Series title defense to begin this way. Game 1 served as a statement that the Blue Jays are here to win. They have not won the World Series since 1993. And now, they are just three games away from returning to the summit of Major League Baseball.