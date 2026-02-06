In an offseason that saw the Blue Jays lose Bo Bichette, they are also losing another valuable asset. Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is retiring. After the Martinez retirement announcement, fans showed out on X to show their love for the broadcaster and everything he has done.

A Blue Jay through and through 💙 Wishing you all the best in retirement, Buck! pic.twitter.com/R8sCYXV0XV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 6, 2026

Martinez has been a staple with the Blue Jays since 1987. His first run saw him be a color commentator for the Jays from 1987 to 2000. He briefly became a broadcaster for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2000 before returning to the Blue Jays' booth.

Martinez became the manager of the Blue Jays from 2001 to 2002. He went 83-79 in 2021. While Martinez started the 2002 season as the manager, he stepped down midseason due to heart-related health issues. He returned to the broadcast booth as a color commentator from 2003 to 2009, then became the play-by-play announcer from 2010 to 2025.

Prior to broadcasting, Martinez was an MLB player. His time in baseball included stints with the Kansas City Royals from 1969-1976, Milwaukee Brewers from 1977-1978, and the Blue Jays from 1979-1986. Overall, he was a decent catcher who made it to the 1983 All-Star Game. He finished his career with 71 home runs and 346 RBIs.

Martinez has been battling lung cancer, and continues to actively fight it as he ends his tenure with the Jays. In between the battles with cancer, he has remained a part of the broadcast booth, managing the disease and still being able to fulfill his obligations. Martinez had no filter when it came to honest opinions about baseball and was still regularly broadcasting games to this day. Although Blue Jays' fans will miss him, they will never forget his work and everything he gave to the organization.