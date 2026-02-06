The Toronto Blue Jays have had a successful offseason. After coming oh-so-close to capturing the World Series last season, the Jays wasted no time upgrading their roster. They signed a couple of major free agents, with Dylan Cease being the most notable name. Toronto knows that they are this close to a title, and they're doing everything it takes to close that gap.

However, with change comes loss. The Blue Jays lost a couple of key free agents this offseason. The Blue Jays also missed out on a few stars that they were linked to in free agency. However, one player in particular stands out as someone that Toronto might end up regretting not picking in the offseason, and it's a player near and dear to their heart.

Blue Jays' potential biggest offseason regret: Bo Bichette

It's easy to say that the player that the Blue Jays might regret not signing is Kyle Tucker. The Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers were fighting for the star hitter's services this offseason. At one point, it seemed like Toronto would be the favorites to sign the star outfielder. However, at the last moment, Tucker elected to join the Dodgers, sparking another wave of outrage outside of LA.

There's also Framber Valdez, another name that was tied to the Blue Jays at one point. Before signing with the Tigers this offseason, the Jays were supposedly a team in the running for the former Houston Astros pitcher. At the very least, Valdez didn't sign with their division rivals Orioles, which would have been devastating.

To answer this question, we look at who left the Blue Jays this offseason. Bo Bichette has been a mainstay of the Blue Jays' roster for more than half a decade now. Promoted to the majors in 2019, the shortstop has been an unheralded star for Toronto behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He has two All-Star selections to his name and was named to the second team All-MLB this past season.

With Bichette coming into this offseason as a free agent, it looked as if his time in Toronto was over. And indeed it was: Bichette signed with the New York Mets earlier this offseason. Bichette's departure is a tough blow for the Blue Jays emotionally, but it could also haunt them down the line.

The Blue Jays do have a solid plan to replace Bichette this offseason. For starters, Andres Gimenez will likely become the starter for the team at shortstop. While he doesn't have the same bat skills as Bichette, Gimenez makes up for it with his defense. Postseason hero Ernie Clement will be at second base, while offseason acquisition Kazuma Okamoto and veteran Addison Barger could take shifts at third base with Clement.

Sounds good on paper, but it's still a gamble for the Blue Jays. Bichette is one of the best-hitting shortstops in the league with respectable defense as well, a combination that's hard to find. Clement was electric in the postseason, but his OPS in the regular season was just below average. The same goes for Barger, who had his moments in the playoffs but profiles as a middle-of-the-pack hitter based on his regular season. Gimenez, as already mentioned, is not a prolific hitter. Okamoto's potential is immense, but there's also the possibility that he doesn't live up to his potential.

The Blue Jays still have a ton of hitting firepower. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr and catcher Alejandro Kirk still remain with the team. Even after missing out on Tucker, the Jays still have a solid hitting core there with George Springer, Daulton Varsho, and a potential resurgence from Anthony Santander. Still, if the Jays' offense falls short, it will likely be due to the hole left by Bichette in the infield.