The Toronto Blue Jays, facing the Seattle Mariners in the American League Championship Series on Sunday, opened Game 1 with a statement-making leadoff home run from George Springer on the first pitch. The 36-year-old, facing starter Bryce Miller, sent a 97.3 m.p.h. fastball 385 feet over the right-field wall, giving Toronto an immediate 1-0 lead and energizing a packed Rogers Centre.

George Springer launches a leadoff homer on the first pitch as the Blue Jays take the lead

This shot was the first leadoff home run in Blue Jays postseason history. Springer also became the first player in MLB history to record multiple career leadoff home runs on the first pitch in the postseason, previously achieving the feat with the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the 2020 ALCS against the Tampa Bay Rays. Only two other players, Brady Anderson in the 1997 ALCS and Kyle Schwarber in the 2023 NLCS, have hit first-pitch leadoff homers in postseason history.

Springer’s Game 1 heroics continue a remarkable season. He batted .309 with 32 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases during the regular season, providing a powerful presence at the top of Toronto’s lineup. After a lower-order role in 2024, Springer reclaimed the leadoff spot this year, building on his reputation as one of MLB’s premier leadoff hitters. He now holds 63 career leadoff home runs, ranking second all-time behind Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson’s 83.

The veteran slugger also moved into fifth place on MLB’s all-time postseason home run list with his 21st October homer, surpassing Derek Jeter. In eight postseason appearances, Springer has played more than 70 games, compiling a .263 average with 78 hits, 21 home runs, and 41 RBIs, including his 2017 World Series MVP performance with the Astros.

The Blue Jays, who advanced to the ALCS by sweeping the New York Yankees in the ALDS, are currently seeking their first World Series appearance since 1993.