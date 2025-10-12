Following a four-game AL Division Series (ALDS) win over the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays locked in a spot in their first AL Championship Series (ALCS) since 2016. If the Blue Jays are going to win their first ALCS since 1993, they'll need to get past another division winner in the Seattle Mariners.

The Mariners advanced to the ALCS following an instant classic 15-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers in Game 5. Both squads are looking to break droughts of their own. The Blue Jays haven't been to the World Series since winning the title over 30 years ago. Meanwhile, Seattle has never made it to the Fall Classic, having reached the ALCS three times before this season.

Both division champions earned Wild Card round byes, giving them time to prepare before the Division Series. In the NL, the Central Division champion Milwaukee Brewers utilized a similar strategy to advance to the Championship Series in the senior circuit. All three teams are looking to either capture their first World Series title (as is the case with the Mariners and Brewers) or return after a long layoff like the Blue Jays. Fortunately for Toronto, they match up pretty well against their western counterparts. Here are three major advantages that should lead to a Jays ALCS victory.

Kevin Gausman gives the Blue Jays the ace they've been searching for

For the past four seasons, Kevin Gausman has led the Blue Jays' rotation. For the past five years, the 34-year-old righty has thrown over 170 innings, becoming one of baseball's most durable arms. After turning in an excellent start in ALDS Game 1 versus the Yankees, manager John Schneider will once again turn to the ex-San Francisco Giant to handle the ALCS opener as well, according to Toronto's official X, formerly Twitter, account.

All Gaus ⛽️ #WANTITALL Kevin Gausman starts Game One! pic.twitter.com/5CWMWNtiYa — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) October 11, 2025

“All Gaus ⛽️ #WANTITALL,” posted the team's official account. “Kevin Gausman starts Game One!”

In the Game 1 win over the Yankees, Gausman went 5.2 innings, allowed just one earned run on four hits and two walks. Although he only struck out three, Gausman utilizes an excellent pitch mix to keep hitters off balance. After the Blue Jays activated veteran starters Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt for the ALCS, it looks like their starting rotation is at full strength for a potential run. That includes two potential starts from Gausman, who could start a potential Game 5 or 6 as well. Nevertheless, another strong Game 1 start from their ace will give the Jays an early 1-0 lead over the Mariners.

Blue Jays' offense continues dominant display shown in ALDS victory

In their three wins over the Yankees in the ALDS, the Blue Jays scored a combined 28 runs. Even in their Game 3 defeat, the offense still mustered six runs. In fact, Toronto could have swept New York if the bullpen hadn't given up six runs in their lone ALDS loss. Most of the Jays' output in their three victories was in Games 1 and 2 at Rogers Centre, where they notched 23 runs.

During all four ALDS matchups, the Blue Jays had multiple contributors who stood out. Center fielder Dalton Varsho went 7-for-16 with two home runs and four RBIs. Catcher Alejandro Kirk went 4-for-18 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. The series' unsung hero might have been infielder Ernie Clement, who went 10-for-14 with a home run and five RBIs. Toronto got contributions from up and down their lineup throughout the series. However, there was one man who put the Jays on his back: franchise cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr. If Vladdy Jr. and the rest of the lineup can continue their ALDS form, a World Series berth is bound to happen.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s torrid postseason form leads Blue Jays to ALCS win

Entering the ALDS matchup against the Yankees, Guerrero Jr. commented that he didn't feel any additional pressure to succeed. After winning the AL East in a tiebreaker over their division foes, it was clear that this Blue Jays roster, led by their latest franchise icon, is looking to make history.

If Vladdy Jr. continues his absolutely torrid form from the ALDS, then the rest of the Blue Jays lineup will look to emulate their talisman. In four games, Guerrero Jr. went 9-of-16 with three home runs and 10 RBIs. He played a key role in each victory as well, slugging round trippers in Games 1 and 2. Against the Mariners, the first baseman should once again take his customary third spot in Schneider's batting order. Can Guerrero Jr. lead Toronto back to their first Fall Classic since 1993? Don't be surprised to see Vladdy Jr. become the latest franchise icon to etch his name in October lore.