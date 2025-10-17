The Toronto Blue Jays have found their spark in Andres Gimenez. With Game 4 of the American League Championship Series still underway vs. the Seattle Mariners, the Blue Jays infielder delivered once again in Game 4, launching a momentum-shifting two-run homer in the third inning that gave Toronto a 3-1 lead over the Mariners.

MLB took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) posting the moment the 27-year-old launched a two-run shot into the right field bleachers, marking his second home run in as many nights.

“Back-to-back nights with a HUGE home run from Andrés Giménez 😤”

"Back-to-back nights with a HUGE home run from Andrés Giménez 😤"

Back-to-back nights with a HUGE home run from Andrés Giménez 😤 pic.twitter.com/aqjaIoGI6q — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2025

The Blue Jays entered Game 4 trailing the Mariners 2-1 in the series, but the bat of Gimenez has helped tilt the momentum. His third-inning blast came off Mariners ace Luis Castillo and traveled 364 feet with a 102.4 mph exit velocity. One night earlier, he hit a 399-foot home run off George Kirby. His bat has suddenly become Toronto’s most reliable weapon.

As the bottom of the sixth inning begins, the Blue Jays lead 5-1, with Gimenez responsible for flipping the score. George Springer and Daulton Varsho added to the damage as Toronto looks to even the ALCS. Veteran Max Scherzer has delivered five strong innings on the mound, keeping the Mariners’ bats in check.

The left-handed hitter has been one of the hottest hitters of the postseason. After posting just a .210 average during the regular season, he has elevated his play when it matters most. Through four ALCS games so far, Gimenez is batting .273 with three hits, one home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored through three games in the 2025 ALCS. He is 1-for-1 in Game 4.

Fans and analysts are already calling this a turning point for Toronto. Gimenez, acquired in a major offseason trade, is proving why he was such a crucial piece for the franchise. While Game 4 is still in progress, his impact is impossible to ignore. If the Blue Jays hold on, this performance may define their postseason run — and put the series squarely back in Toronto’s favor heading into Game 5.