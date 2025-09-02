The Toronto Blue Jays lead the American League East division this season, and have had a fantastic year. One Major League Baseball insider is drawing attention though to what he sees as a weakness for this Toronto club.

Ken Rosenthal thinks the Blue Jays bullpen is not up to snuff, as the club makes a push to the postseason.

“The bullpen is tired…it's going to be really interesting to see how the Jays come out of this,” Rosenthal said on the show Foul Territory. “I'm not sure there's a fix here.”

Toronto has had some injury problems with their relievers. Yimi Garcia is out for the season, as he is scheduled for elbow surgery. He hasn't pitched since early July for the club.

Toronto's hurlers have had some other struggles. The Blue Jays are just 20th in MLB in team ERA, per league stats, with a 4.25 mark in that category. The hurlers also have just seven shutouts on the season, which is tied for 22nd in MLB.

The Blue Jays are 79-59 on the campaign. Toronto has a two and a half game lead in the division over the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, heading into Tuesday's games.

Can the Blue Jays win the AL East crown?

Toronto has been able to cobble together an outstanding season, despite several injuries to their arms. Max Scherzer missed several months of the season due to an injury. The veteran is back though, and holds a 4.11 ERA on the campaign.

The Blue Jays added some pop to their roster by reuniting with veteran hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa in recent days. He has played this season mostly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kiner-Falefa is hitting .264 this year, and can be used at a variety of spots in the infield.

Toronto spent a good portion of the season chasing the Yankees in the AL East, but now find themselves on top. It will be an exciting fight to the finish over the last month of the season, as three teams could realistically win the division.

Toronto plays the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. The Blue Jays have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

