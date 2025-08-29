The Toronto Blue Jays veteran reliever Yimi Garcia will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow, officially ruling him out for the remainder of the 2025 season, manager John Schneider confirmed, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet. The surgery will remove scar tissue near the nerve in Garcia’s throwing arm, with full recovery expected by spring training 2026.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined since July 2 with recurring ulnar nerve symptoms in his elbow, shortly after returning from a right shoulder impingement earlier in the season. He recently consulted noted elbow specialist Dr. Keith Meister, who confirmed the need for surgery but also clarified that the procedure is a clean-up rather than ligament-related, ruling out a more serious outcome such as Tommy John surgery.

This will be the second straight year that elbow troubles have disrupted Garcia’s career. In 2024, he missed time with right elbow neuritis and inflammation, appearing in just 10 games after being traded midseason from Toronto to the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Jonatan Clase and catcher Jacob Sharp. Despite those setbacks, Toronto re-signed Garcia in the offseason to a two-year, $15 million contract, banking on his track record as a late-inning option.

His 2025 numbers were solid despite the injuries. Over 22 appearances spanning 21 innings, García posted a 3.86 ERA, 3.83 FIP, and 1.19 WHIP, striking out 25 batters while walking 12. He also recorded three saves. Compared to 2024, when he logged 39 innings with a 3.46 ERA and a strong 32% strikeout rate, Garcia’s 2025 production dipped slightly but remained reliable, particularly with an improved 41.2% ground-ball rate versus 27.3% the year before.

The timing of his absence is a major blow to Toronto’s bullpen, which has dealt with inconsistency in recent weeks. Garcia had been viewed as a key bridge to closer Jeff Hoffman, but the Jays will now lean on trade-deadline additions Seranthony Dominguez and Louis Varland, as well as arms like Brendon Little and Yariel Rodriguez.

Reinforcements from Triple-A, including Braydon Fisher and Mason Fluharty, are also expected to see high-leverage opportunities. Garcia will be moved to the 60-day injured list, which would free up a spot on the 40-man roster.

While Yimi Garcia’s season has ended prematurely, Toronto did receive positive injury news elsewhere. Outfielder Anthony Santander, who has been sidelined since May 29 with a left shoulder subluxation, has resumed full baseball activities and is preparing for a rehab assignment.

The five-year, $92.5 million signee struggled before the injury, hitting .179 with six home runs, but is coming off a career-best 44-homer season in 2024 with Baltimore. His return could provide much-needed power to the lineup down the stretch.