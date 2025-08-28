The Toronto Blue Jays suffered an ugly ninth-inning collapse against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday as reliever Jeff Hoffman blew a save opportunity. But Toronto got its revenge with an epic eight-inning comeback in the series finale.

Manager John Schneider was fired up after the Blue Jays’ late-game heroics lifted the team to 78-56. Toronto is now tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record in the American League.

“That was loud. That was an electric atmosphere. These guys do not quit. They don’t give a shit who they’re playing against. They don’t care what the situation is. I love it,” Schneider said, per MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson.

Addison Barger comes through in clutch as Blue Jays beat Twins

Toronto was down 8-6 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Ty France, who joined the Blue Jays in a trade with the Twins at the deadline, got the rally started. Pinch-hitting for Tyler Heineman, France blasted a 420-foot solo home run to left center off Genesis Cabrera.

After cutting the lead to 8-7, Alejandro Kirk singled to left and Cabrera got the hook. Michael Tonkin took over for Minnesota and immediately walked George Springer, putting the winning run on first.

Then Addison Barger stepped in. The Blue Jays third baseman worked a 2-1 count before ripping a 83 mph slider off the top of the wall in right. Kirk came home from second and Springer beat the relay throw to score the go-ahead run from first base.

The clutch hit gave the Blue Jays their first lead of the game in dramatic fashion. Which gave Hoffman a shot at redemption. On Tuesday, Toronto’s closer was called on to protect a 4-3 lead in the ninth inning. He proceeded to give up two home runs as the Twins scored four times and went on to win 7-5.

On Wednesday, Hoffman succeeded in slamming the door on Minnesota. He did allow the tying run to reach base but he kept the Twins from scoring, earning his 29th save of the season in the Blue Jays’ 9-8 victory.

Toronto has now gone 5-5 over its last 10 games. However, the Blue Jays maintain a four-game lead over the second-place Boston Red Sox in the AL East.