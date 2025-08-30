On Saturday, the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Toronto Blue Jays for another win, this time by a 4-1 score, a game that was all about pitching until Milwaukee’s offense broke through late. Quinn Priester and Kevin Gausman went toe-to-toe on the mound, giving the game the feel of a possible playoff preview between two of baseball’s best in the 2025 season.

The game opened with both starters in complete control. Priester retired the first six batters he faced and worked with remarkable efficiency, pounding the bottom of the zone to keep Toronto hitters off balance. He allowed just one unearned run across six innings, scattering five hits, two of them infield singles, while striking out three and issuing no walks.

The sixth inning was the only bump in the road, when Myles Straw reached on a swinging bunt and advanced on a Brice Turang throwing error during a double-play attempt. Addison Barger followed with a single, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plated Straw with a sacrifice fly.

Gausman, meanwhile, was sharp through seven innings, striking out eight without a walk. He gave up four hits, but Milwaukee consistently made loud contact. In the opening inning, Jackson Chourio nearly homered in his first at-bat since July 29, sending a 407-foot drive to center that Straw pulled back over the wall. Chourio later added a 114 mph single in the fourth, one of several hard-hit balls that underscored how well Milwaukee tracked Gausman’s pitches.

Toronto failed to build on its 1-0 lead, stranding runners in the third and sixth innings. Priester worked his way out of both jams and departed after 82 pitches with his club trailing by just a run. The Brewers tied the game in the seventh when Christian Yelich led off with a double, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on Sal Frelick’s tapper back to the mound. Gausman finished his outing at 99 pitches, holding Milwaukee to a single run.

The turning point came in the ninth. With the score still tied 1-1, Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman imploded for the second straight outing. Chourio launched an opposite-field home run to right on a 1-1 pitch, giving Milwaukee the lead. Yelich followed by taking the very next pitch deep to left for back-to-back blasts.

Hoffman then allowed a walk to Frelick and an RBI double to Isaac Collins, extending the margin to 4-1. In his last four appearances, Hoffman has now surrendered eight runs on eight hits, including four home runs, while blowing three saves.

Abner Uribe closed the door in the ninth, inducing a double play from Alejandro Kirk to end the game. The win improved Priester’s record to 12-2, while the Brewers' pitching staff combined for seven hits allowed, no walks, and just one unearned run against one of the American League’s top lineups.

For Milwaukee, Chourio’s return from injury proved decisive, as he finished with two hits, including the game-winning homer. Yelich added two extra-base hits and scored twice, while Collins contributed a critical RBI double. The Brewers secured at least a series win against the AL’s best-record club and set up Sunday’s finale, which will feature Brandon Woodruff against Max Scherzer.