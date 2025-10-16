The Toronto Blue Jays entered Game 3 of the American League Championship Series staring down the barrel. They were hammered at home by the Seattle Mariners, losing the first two games by a combined score of 13-4.

Needing to win Game 3 to avoid the dreaded 0-3 series hole, the Blue Jays came ready to play.

Following a Julio Rodriguez two-run home run in the first, Toronto exploded off Mariners' starter George Kirby. They scored five runs in the third inning, including Andres Gimenez hitting a two-run shot.

Afterward, Blue Jays manager John Schneider spoke with Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal to detail the team's approach.

"We're trying to be aggressive against his fastball" John Schneider spoke with @Ken_Rosenthal about the Blue Jays five-run inning in the 3rd and what he's seeing from Shane Beiber so far tonight

“We're trying to be aggressive against his {Kirby's} fastball,” Schneider said. “Good swing from Vlad, really good at-bat from Kirky {Alejandro Kirk}, and then Varsh with the big knock.”

Daulton Varsho drove in two on a double to the wall, putting Toronto up three runs.

But their offense was far from done.

In the fourth inning, George Springer took Kirby deep for a solo home run. He took it to dead center, hammering yet another fastball. Inexplicably, Mariners' manager Dan Wilson kept Kirby in the game.

The following inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hammered another solo home run off of Kirby. Seattle's ace would finally depart, having allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out four.

This was the Blue Jays offense that decimated New York Yankees' pitching in the ALDS. Now, Seattle has had a taste of its own medicine.

Though the game is only midway through, the Jays hold an 8-2 lead. It appears this series is going to last longer than many expected before Wednesday's first pitch.