The Seattle Mariners came into Game 3 of the American League Championship Series full of confidence. All-Star Cal Raleigh felt great about Seattle's position after going up 2-0. While the catcher was the team's leader during the regular season, Julio Rodríguez has stepped up in the playoffs. He got his team off to a great start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Toronto manager looked to Shane Bieber to start Game 3 and give the Blue Jays a chance to come back in the series. However, the former Cy Young Award winner's night got off to an ugly start. Randy Arozarena worked a leadoff walk, setting the table for Rodríguez. The All-Star outfielder dug in and crushed a fastball 414 feet to left field, giving the Mariners a 2-0 lead in the first.

JULIO RODRÍGUEZ HOMERS TO LEFT FIELD AND THE MARINERS LEAD 2-0 🔥 A 2-run shot!

The home run is Rodríguez's second straight first inning bomb. He and the rest of Seattle's offense put up ten runs on Toronto in Game 2 and came into Game 3 looking to do more damage. Regardless of how the series goes, Rodríguez has reminded Major League Baseball fans that he is one of the best players in the game. However, his goal is to lead Seattle to its first championship.

The Mariners have never won a World Series, but fans everywhere have rallied around this year's team. Seattle legend Ichiro Suzuki has mentored players all season, helping them to put together a dominant campaign. The squad is six wins away from a title. Rodríguez has been at the forefront of the team's 2025 playoff run, helping the team advance in dominant fashion.

Rodríguez's two-run home run is his third of the postseason, tying him for the team lead with Jorge Polanco. If Seattle continues to get power from him and Raleigh, the sky's the limit. For now, Mariners fans are happy to see the face of their franchise give his team an early advantage in a huge game.