Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider is implementing everything he learned from a disappointing 2024 MLB season to great effect. The Blue Jays, led by extended star Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Kevin Gausman, are off to a strong start. Their rebound means that the American League is even more competitive.

Schneider reflected on the 2024 season, saying that it taught him a lot about how to lead his team.

“You go through a tough year and you learn from things that did not go right,” Schneider said about his 2024 takeaways. “You have to keep evolving with what is going on.”

“There is a different feel when everyone is on the same page.”#BlueJays manager John Schneider shares how the clubhouse’s atmosphere has changed from last season with @SNJeffBlair & Kevin Barker. #LightsUpLetsGo LIVE ⤵️

📺 https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz

📻 https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/QuOAeGyzPB — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Blue Jays had some of the most talent in the league last season, but fell short of their championship aspirations. Schneider mentioned that the offseason was about bringing in more complementary pieces around Guerrero Jr., Bichette, and Gausman.

“I think we brought different types of players in… it's a different look,” Schneider said.

The veterans on the Blue Jays are enjoying bounce-back seasons across the board. Guerrero Jr. signed a deal that will keep him in Toronto for years to come, securing the team's future. Schneider applauded his stars, saying that their growth is leading the Blue Jays to where they want to go.

“These guys, I think, are at the point in their career where they've had enough success and failures, both regular season and postseason, to say ‘What's important now?'” Schneider said about his stars.

In the here and now, the most important thing for the Blue Jays is to continue their hot start. They are pushing the New York Yankees for the lead in the AL East to start the year. They are as stacked as anyone else in the league from top to bottom.

If John Schneider can continue to guide his team in the right direction, the Blue Jays have a chance to play into October.