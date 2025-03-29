Not again. Veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer continues to succumb to injuries in the final stages of a Hall of Fame MLB career. He was pulled from his Toronto Blue Jays debut due to right lat soreness after just three innings, per the team's official X account.

Scherzer struggled a bit versus the Baltimore Orioles before exiting, allowing solo home runs to Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg in the top of the first. He did settle down and retire seven straight batters, but fans will have trouble seeing the bright side following this discouraging update.

Once a reliable workhorse who logged 200-plus innings in six consecutive seasons, the 40-year-old is now unable to stay healthy for an extended period of time. Offseason back surgery prevented Scherzer from making his first start of the 2024 campaign until June, and more injury issues could hinder him in the early goings of 2025 as well.

Despite battling thumb soreness in spring training, the three-time Cy Young Award winner was ready for the beginning of the new season. He is supposed to add depth and experience to a largely established starting pitching rotation. The Blue Jays will reserve judgment before the righty undergoes further examination. Their fans will probably not be as optimistic, though.

Blue Jays desperately need positivity in 2025

This franchise has put The 6 through much emotional distress since last season, posting a last-place finish in the American League East and failing to reach a contract extension with star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. over the winter. How many blows can this city absorb?

How many setbacks can Max Scherzer withstand before he decides he has had enough? The two-time World Series champion and eight-time All-Star is hoping to avoid answering that question until the 2025 campaign concludes. But this is a rough start.

Scherzer posted a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings with the Texas Rangers last year, proving that he is still competent when available. The Jays signed him to a one-year, $15.5 million contract because they wholeheartedly believe that to be true. Scherzer will ideally have plenty of time to pay them back on their investment.

An early stint on the injured list would immediately threaten the potential success of this union, however.