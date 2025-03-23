There's some good news on the way, Toronto Blue Jays fans. Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer is recovering well from his thumb injury, per Sportsnet. Scherzer is one of the newest players for the Blue Jays.

That development is a welcome contradiction to comments the pitcher made himself just in recent days.

“It’s a little thing that’s a big thing,” Scherzer said, per the Athletic, about his injury on March 21. “I’m not gonna lie, it’s frustrating. Because I know I can pitch at this level. I know I can still pitch at a very high level, as well. I know I have the pitches that I can execute and I can locate. But right now, it’s a thumb issue, and I’m gonna be battling until I’m fully built up.”

The veteran pitcher joined the team this offseason after spending 2024 with the Texas Rangers. Scherzer finished the last season with a 3.95 ERA. He also finished the season with a 2-4 record.

The Blue Jays need Max Scherzer to produce this season

The veteran Scherzer is one of several additions the Blue Jays made for this season. Toronto also added slugger Anthony Santander to try and help the offense.

The Blue Jays got left behind in the American League East last season. The division saw a two-way battle for the title between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles. New York took the division title, before going on to lose in the World Series.

The Blue Jays meanwhile had a tough 2024 campaign, that saw the team struggle to a 74-88 record. That broke a two-year streak where the team earned a Wild Card bid to the postseason.

Scherzer is 40 years old and nearing the end of his career. He has battled health issues in recent years. He signed a one-year deal with Toronto for this campaign, so there's a lot riding on this season.

Scherzer is not expected to carry the load of innings he was throwing 10 seasons ago. He had arm fatigue last year after suffering a herniated disc in his back. For the Blue Jays to use him effectively, they will need to skillfully manage his work load.

This spring, Scherzer has thrown 13 innings for Toronto. He has appeared and started in four games. The veteran is looking sharp, with a 1.38 ERA. He also has a 1-0 spring training record.

The season starts for the Blue Jays on Thursday, when the team takes on the Baltimore Orioles.