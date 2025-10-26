Game 2 of the World Series became who'll bury the other, or who throws the counterattack. Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers did more than throw heat. He left Toronto Blue Jays fans shocked by his Saturday night dominance.

The Dodgers' ace threw all nine innings — allowing four hits but striking out eight batters in the 5-1 win. He hit MLB Playoffs history in the process by matching an 11-year mark.

“Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the first pitcher since Madison Bumgarner (2014) with two complete games in a single postseason,” the MLB account posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Yamamoto additionally replicated a feat last pulled off in 2001. Yet his performance left Blue Jays fans in shambles.

Notable reactions for Blue Jays' outing versus Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Social media started to see blunt Blue Jays fans flood the internet, including this Toronto fan.

“Yamamoto was outstanding, but the Blue Jays need to find more contact again on Monday,” the fan posted.

Another Toronto fan became more on the optimistic side.

“The Blue Jays are a gritty team. They will scrap to the end. Now we need some home cooking!!” that fan shared.

Even the Toronto Sun immediately dropped the front cover of its Sunday edition with a bold headline.

WHO SAID IT'D BE EASY? Dodgers flex power, strong pitching to even World Series with Blue Jays https://t.co/jvVXRU8lvi via @longleysunsport Check out the Toronto Sun front page for Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. pic.twitter.com/aZhDe8VmHQ — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) October 26, 2025

Yamamoto even got himself and the Dodgers out of a brief jam. He watched lead-off hitter George Springer rip a double over left field, followed by Nathan Lukes hitting a single. But Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swung-and-missed on an 80 mph curveball. Alejandro Kirk (line out to first base) and Daulton Varsho (strike looking curve) became the next two outs.

On the other side, Max Muncy and Will Smith smacked home runs to lift the Dodgers' offense. Now L.A. has turned this into a series by evening things up at 1-1. Both teams now head to the west coast at Chavez Ravine Monday.