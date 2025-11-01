The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from baseball immortality. With a victory in Game 7 of the World Series tonight vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Blue Jays can join one of Major League Baseball’s rarest clubs — teams that went from last place to champions in just one year. It’s a feat accomplished only twice in MLB history, by the 1991 Minnesota Twins and the 2013 Boston Red Sox.

MLB’s Sarah Langs took to her X (formerly known as Twitter) to spotlight Toronto’s chance at history, posting that the Blue Jays could become the third team ever to make the improbable jump from last place to the top of the baseball world.

“The Blue Jays can join the 1991 Twins and 2013 Red Sox as the only teams in MLB history to go from last place to World Series champions the following year

h/t @MLBNetwork research squad”

If the Blue Jays win, the achievement would symbolize a complete turnaround from their 74-88 finish in 2024. This year’s team embodies resilience and reinvention — a blend of star power, veteran leadership, and youthful confidence. Manager John Schneider promised “mayhem” before Game 7, and his club has delivered just that. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s clutch power, Davis Schneider’s spark, and Max Scherzer’s experience have fueled one of baseball’s most improbable championship runs.

Only two franchises in MLB history have achieved such a rebound, and both went on to define their eras. The 1991 Twins stunned the league behind Kirby Puckett’s heroics, while the 2013 Red Sox turned tragedy into triumph with their “Boston Strong” rally. A Blue Jays victory tonight would put the club in that same company — a story of redemption and national pride written on the game’s biggest stage.

From last place to a Game 7 showdown, the Blue Jays’ transformation has captivated baseball fans everywhere. If they finish the job, Toronto won’t just lift a trophy — they’ll secure their place in history as the newest members of baseball’s rare “Last-to-Legendary” club.